NC woman chips in 50 cents for ticket, hits Mega Millions jackpot with family

A Concord woman and three family members scored a $1 million lottery prize after they chipped in 50 cents each for a Mega Millions ticket around Thanksgiving, North Carolina lottery officials and the woman’s mother said Tuesday.

Lorraine Dowe bought the winning ticket at Carolina Fast Mart on U.S. 601 in Concord with Troy Dowe of Middletown, N.Y., Nicollette Rhodes of Linden, N.J., and Chad Payne of New York, according to a lottery news release.

The numbers on the $2 ticket matched all five white balls, 4-10-27-35-58, in the Nov. 27 drawing, the release said.

They beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million, lottery officials said.

A woman who identified herself as Lorraine Dowe’s mother told the Observer that Troy Dowe is her daughter’s son and that the other two winners also are family members. She declined further comment, saying she’d rather let her daughter speak when available.

The four claimed their prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday, officials said. They split the prize four ways, each netting $176,875 after taxes, according to the lottery.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing has a $264 million jackpot.

Players can buy $2 Mega Millions tickets at lottery retailers, through Online Play at www.nclottery.com and the lottery app.