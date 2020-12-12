Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

NC jail officer dies after dump truck side-swipe, 2nd driver hit her on I-85, cops say

A 25-year-old Rowan County jail officer died at Carolinas Medical Center on Saturday, several days after a hit-and-run dump truck driver sideswiped her deputy’s car on Interstate 85 in Charlotte, authorities said.

Kara Mariah Alsup died just before 12:30 p.m. from injuries suffered in Wednesday’s wreck on I-85 southbound, Rowan County sheriff’s Capt. Greg Hannold said.

Alsup was returning home just before 7 a.m. when the driver hit her and she pulled off I-85 southbound near the Brookshire Freeway exit to report the crash, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

A pick-up truck driver then hit Alsup, WBTV reported, citing the State Highway Patrol.

Troopers charged the pick-up truck driver with reckless driving and failure to reduce speed, according to the station.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Sunday at a time to be determined, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police will join Rowan County sheriff’s deputies and jail officers to escort Alsup’s body to Powles Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell, Hannold said.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service