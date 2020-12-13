Vigils set for Sunday to honor slain Mount Holly police officer on his 26th birthday

Close

Just hours before Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon was to turn 26 years old, a memorial continues to go grow.

The town itself is lit in blue, all as a tribute to an officer who was fatally shot while responding to a call Friday morning. Several businesses in downtown Mount Holly have blue lighting in their storefronts.

“To see everyone come together and the support. I can’t even describe how happy I am to be a part of this community,” said Jessica Shackway, a bar manager at Jack Beagle’s.

Herndon’s birthday is Sunday, which is now the day community members have set to pay tribute to the police officer.

A candlelight vigil will take place 5:30 p.m. at the Mount Holly Municipal Complex. Another celebration of life vigil has been set up for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Kings Mountain Amphitheater.

Herndon was shot while responding to a breaking and entering call around 3:30 a.m. Friday off Beatty Drive in Mount Holly.

When officers encountered the suspect, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Tyler Funk, several shots were fired. Herndon was struck by a bullet and taken to a hospital where he later died.

While Funk has been charged with murder, a local police department and community is grieving the death of one of its law enforcement officers.

Mt. Holly Police officer Tyler Herndon Mt. Holly Police Dept.

Outside of the Mount Holly Police Department, Herndon’s patrol car is parked, covered with balloons, flowers, gifts and the police flag.

Mothers of Murdered Offspring created special pins for Officer Herndon and placed it near the memorial.

The memorial continues to grow, and community members continue to show up and pay their respects to the officer.

WBTV’s Alex Giles was at the memorial site where he saw one person kneeling beside the patrol car and praying.

A man kneeling while paying his respects to Officer Herndon @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/YYMsa5V876 — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) December 12, 2020

Others stood around the car, some crying, others in disbelief.

“It’s just horrible. It’s just sad,” said Mary Grier, a Mount Holly resident who stopped to see the memorial with her grandkids. “He was just a kid. I mean my daughter’s older than him, he’s like a kid.”

Mount Holly resident Susan Bennett brought her granddaughter, Amari Green, to see the memorial too. Green left flowers at the base of the police cruiser.

“I wanted to pay my respects because it’s very sad and I can’t believe that this happened, and I’m just really sorry for his family,” said Green.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered that flags be half-staff at state government buildings until sunset on Monday.