Funeral plans set for Concord police officer killed while responding to carjacking

Funeral plans were announced Saturday for Concord police Officer Jason Shuping.

The 25-year-old Shuping was killed when he and Officer Kaleb Robinson confronted a carjacking suspect in a restaurant parking lot late Wednesday, according to the Concord Police Department.

Robinson, 23, suffered minor injuries, police officials said.

The suspect, Jeremy Maurice Daniels, 29, was later shot and killed by officers, police said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the incident. Three officers who were also on the scene have been put on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting, officials said.

Shuping had been with the department since 2019.

His funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 NC Highway 49 North in Concord, with Rev. Richard Myers officiating, the city announced Saturday.

Burial with full honors will follow at Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith Cemetery in Faith.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith, P.O. Box 308, Faith, NC 28041.

Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Shuping family. Condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Visitation will be at a “secure location and time for immediate family only,” Concord spokeswoman Allyson Summitt said.