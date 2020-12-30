Firefighters hurt battling massive, multiple-home fire in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area

Screen capture from WBTV

Two firefighters were injured battling a fire that damaged several homes in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out off Selkirkshire Road near Dixie River Road around 3 a.m. Two homes suffered major damage, while at least five homes total were affected, according to firefighters at the scene.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Medic also said earlier that at least one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It is not clear if there was a third injury or if the first transport was in fact one of the two firefighters.

The damage -mixed in w/ Christmas decorations- is crushing to see. We’ve just learned from fire crews that five homes were affected. The families thankfully make it out safely, but fire crews say two of the homes will likely be a total loss. @WBTV_News https://t.co/DCQJ3rhMo1 pic.twitter.com/mskNBULgoV — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) December 30, 2020

Smoke could be seen pouring from the homes as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The two homes that suffered the most damage will be a total loss, according to firefighters. The families were able to make it out safely.

Neighbors say they are heartbroken for the families affected. At least one neighbor is hoping the community will come together to help those impacted.

There’s no word on what may have sparked the flames. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.