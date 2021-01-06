‘Charlotte icon’ Thereasea Elder, Black nurse who integrated public health, dies at 93

Thereasea Clark Elder grew up in the Greenville neighborhood in Charlotte. She was a pioneer as one of the first African-American nurses to work in public health in Mecklenburg County in the 1960s. Observer archive

Thereasea Clark Elder, Charlotte’s first Black public health nurse, died at the age of 93 on Tuesday.

Elder — best known and revered for her work as a nurse who integrated Mecklenburg County’s Public Health Department —was born in 1927 in Lancaster, South Carolina and attended school in Charlotte. According to a history website from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library, Elder was raised on Hamilton Street in Charlotte’s Greenville neighborhood, along with five other children born to Booker T. and Odessa Clark.

Her early career began as a nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital, which was segregated and only served Black patients. In 1962, she joined the Mecklenburg County Health Department as its first and only Black nurse. Elder was later joined by others and retired from the county in 1989.

“Over the course of several years, she attended Johnson C. Smith University, the U.S. Cadet Nursing Program and the Lincoln Hospital School of Nursing in Durham. She also studied pediatrics at Howard University’s Freeman Hospital in Washington, D.C.,” the Observer reported in 2014. Elder graduated from West Charlotte High School and was among the first students to attend the school when it opened.

Mayor Vi Lyles tweeted about the passing of her “mentor” on Tuesday, calling Elder a “Charlotte icon and legend.”

In response, SAFE Coalition asked city officials to rename a street after Elder, who has had a park on Rockwell Church Road in her name since 2013, after her work improving the neighborhood.

Other elected officials and Charlotteans are mourning her death and posting about her legacy on social media.

“As a nurse she suffered many injustices after 1970. I remember hearing her stories. She was a lovely woman and always so positive and encouraging to women. She might have been petite but we all know she was a giant in our community,” said Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham Tuesday night on Facebook.

She was a remarkable warrior, and a kind and gentle soul who was relentless in her commitment to serve our community. I was pleased to have had the opportunity to get to know Mrs. Elder and will truly miss her. I am saddened by her passing & praying for her family’s comfort. pic.twitter.com/6fLodHwb5i — Alma S. Adams (@RepAdams) January 6, 2021

Congresswoman Alma Adams, who represents North Carolina’s 12th District, tweeted on Wednesday that she was saddened by Elder’s passing.

“She was a remarkable warrior, and a kind and gentle soul who was relentless in her commitment to serve our community,” Adams said. “I was pleased to have had the opportunity to get to know Mrs. Elder and will truly miss her.”

In appearances and interviews before her death, Elder recalled the racism and harassment she endured in her work as a Black nurse in Charlotte. She was originally hired to solely serve the county’s Black residents, but a decade later, the county health department’s racist policy was changed and she began serving white families.

Additionally, Elder advocated for the city’s Black community in many ways — she registered Black voters, preserved Charlotte’s Black history, and volunteered with local and state organizations, including the Greenville Historical Association, the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women, and the American Red Cross’s Greater Carolinas Chapter.

Elder was a longtime resident of Derita, where she and her husband raised a family, Q City Metro reported Wednesday. In 2017, she was recognized by the Observer’s Editorial Board as one of “5 Charlotteans who are unsung heroes among us.” For years, Elder would host a Thanksgiving meal for fire department personnel at Derita’s Fire Station No. 22.

Thereasea Clark Elder is the namesake for this park in the Rockwell Park community. T.ORTEGA GAINES Observer archives