Local

Learn about race in society through United Way’s free Racial Equity 21-Day Challenge

Learn more about the role that race plays in our society through a free Racial Equity 21-Day Challenge hosted by United Way of Central Carolinas.

The challenge will address key issues affecting people of color in the Charlotte region, including health, financial and educational disparities. Those issues “have long been part of American and local history,” YMCA officials said Friday in announcing the challenge, which starts on Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and ends on Feb. 15.

The self-guided challenge will include educational articles, videos and podcasts.

Register at www.uwccequitychallenge.org.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak
Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service