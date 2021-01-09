Learn about race in society through United Way’s free Racial Equity 21-Day Challenge

Learn more about the role that race plays in our society through a free Racial Equity 21-Day Challenge hosted by United Way of Central Carolinas.

The challenge will address key issues affecting people of color in the Charlotte region, including health, financial and educational disparities. Those issues “have long been part of American and local history,” YMCA officials said Friday in announcing the challenge, which starts on Jan. 18, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and ends on Feb. 15.

The self-guided challenge will include educational articles, videos and podcasts.

Register at www.uwccequitychallenge.org.