1 injured after light beer truck crashes into an east Charlotte home
A beer delivery truck crashed into an east Charlotte home on Thursday afternoon, injuring at least one person, authorities said.
The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Admiral Avenue near East Sugar Creek Road. Video posted by a Citizen app user showed the cab of a Miller Lite beer tractor-trailer wedged into a corner of the home.
No one was home at the time of the crash, WCNC reported. A witness can be heard on the video saying a resident in the home had just left the house.
Medic, in a tweet, said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash has not been released.
