1 injured after light beer truck crashes into an east Charlotte home

An employee with Hunter Towing tosses aside a piece of debris from the hood of a Carolina Premium Beverage tractor that crashed into a home near the intersection of Admiral Avenue and Sugar Creek Road while pulling a Miller Lite trailer on Thursday, January 21, 2021. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

A beer delivery truck crashed into an east Charlotte home on Thursday afternoon, injuring at least one person, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 1:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Admiral Avenue near East Sugar Creek Road. Video posted by a Citizen app user showed the cab of a Miller Lite beer tractor-trailer wedged into a corner of the home.

No one was home at the time of the crash, WCNC reported. A witness can be heard on the video saying a resident in the home had just left the house.

Medic, in a tweet, said one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been released.