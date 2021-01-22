Local

CMPD officer found unconscious, declared dead. ‘Saddens me to my core,’ chief says.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officer Nerick Lufungula was found unconscious on Thursday and was soon declared dead, CMPD officials said Friday.

Lufungula appears to have died of natural causes, according to CMPD.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Officer Nerick Lufungula was found unconscious Thursday afternoon, Jan. 21, 2021, and was soon declared dead, CMPD officials said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

In a statement posted on Twitter, Police Chief Johnny Jennings said Lufungula’s death “saddens me to my core. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story.

