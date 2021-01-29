FAA closes CLT airport tower after air traffic controller tests positive for COVID-19

The control tower at Charlotte Douglas International Airport closed temporarily on Friday after an air traffic controller tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The closing led to an unknown number of flight delays, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told The Charlotte Observer.

At least 233 flights at the airport were delayed through 6 p.m. on Friday, according to the flight-tracking site FlightAware.com, but it was unclear how many were because of the tower closing.

The FAA conducted a cleaning of the tower from 2 to 4 p.m. while a “limited number” of controllers worked traffic from an airport ramp tower, according to a statement from the agency.

And while normal tower operations resumed at 4:25 p.m., Bergen said, “it will take some time for delays to clear up.”

Personnel at the tower tested positive for COVID-19 on June 25, Oct. 26, Nov. 8, Dec. 1, Dec. 4 and on Friday, according to a FAA map of its facilities affected by COVID-19 across the U.S.

In an email to the Observer just before 5 p.m., airport officials said they were aware of the FAA closing the tower and later reopening it.

“The Airport is working closely with our partners and is ready to assist where needed,” according to the email. “Passengers are advised to check with the airlines regarding the status of their flights.”