NC man charged with threatening to kill President Joe Biden

A Gaston County man has been charged with threatening to kill President Joe Biden. David Kyle Reeves, 27, appeared in federal court in Charlotte on Thursday morning. AP

A Gaston County man with a long history of violence is charged with threatening to kill President Joe Biden.

According to newly unsealed documents in the case, David Kyle Reeves, 27, of Gastonia, made a series of angry phone calls to the White House switchboard and the Secret Service threatening to kill the president and other federal officials.

David Kyle Reeves, 27, made his appearance in federal court Thursday morning. U.S. Magistrate Judge David Keesler ordered him held pending his next court date. According to Mecklenburg County Jail records, Reeves was arrested Friday.

According to documents unsealed after the hearing, Reeves is charged with Threatening the President of the United States.

The documents, along with an Observer search of public records, indicates that Reeves has a long list of past criminal charges involving violence. They include: assault, family violence, terroristic acts and threats, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, violation of family violence order and criminal trespass.

“I’m going to come kill the president, I’m going to kill the Secret Service because I own this whole planet,” Reeves said in a phone call to the Secret Service Special Agent Scott Jensen, according to an affidavit.

Reeves’ court-appointed attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Kevin Tate, told the judge that his client “may be taking” psychotropic medication and hoped he could continue to have access to the drugs while in the Mecklenburg jail.

The story is developing. Check back for updates.