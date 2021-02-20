Local

Wrong-way driver dies after hitting CATS bus head-on in I-77 toll lanes, officials say

A wrong-way driver died after hitting a CATS bus in the Interstate 77 toll lanes in north Charlotte early Saturday, CATS officials said.

The CATS bus driver was hospitalized in stable condition after the head-on wreck, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

The driver was returning the bus to a Charlotte Area Transportation System garage at the time, and no passengers were aboard, according to the station.

Police have not released the name of the driver who died.

The wreck closed I-77 southbound near Sunset Road at about 2 a.m, the Huntersville Fire Department reported on Twitter.

Lanes reopened at about 5 a.m., WSOC-TV reported.

