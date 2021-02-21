‘We are heartbroken:’ 2 children, ages 7 and 8, die in NC mobile home fire

Two children died in a mobile home fire Saturday in Catawba County.

Firefighters responded to a call around 4 p.m. to a fire in the 1600 block of 7th Avenue SW in Hickory, according to a news release from the city. On arrival, firefighters were told that children were still inside the mobile home but were unable to save them.

Officials said the victims are a young boy and girl, ages 7 and 8. Authorities told Observer news partner WBTV no adults were home when the fire broke out.

Neighbors said the children’s mother was at work and that her boyfriend arrived at the home after the fire started.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it was ruled unintentional, according to a news release issued Sunday by the city.

Neighbors told WBTV they heard a loud explosion, saw flames then rushed over to try and get the children out, but they were unable to get the doors open.

“I busted out the back window and was screaming and hollering for the kids trying to figure out where they might be inside the mobile home, then I went around to the back door and I busted out the back glass and the melted plastic was melted to my hands,” resident Thomas Bailey told WBTV.

A spokesperson for Hickory Schools said the children attended Southwest Primary School, WBTV reported Sunday.

“We are heartbroken,” a district spokesperson said. “It is a hard time for all. Prayers for their family and loved ones.”

The Associated Press and Observer news partner WBTV contributed to this story.