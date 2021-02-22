New COVID cases and hospitalizations continue downward trend across NC

North Carolina reported 2,133 new COVID-19 cases Monday, continuing a weeks-long downward trend.

Over the last week, the state has reported an average of 2,917 new cases per day, the lowest average since Nov. 18.

Hospitalizations have been decreasing for weeks as well. The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,567 hospitalizations Monday.

Overall, hospitalizations have decreased from the pandemic high of 3,990 reported Jan. 14.

DHHS added eight deaths to the state’s coronavirus death toll. As of Monday, 10,934 North Carolinians have died due to the virus.

Deaths do not all occur on the date they are reported. DHHS updates its numbers as information becomes available. According to the latest DHHS data, the deadliest day of the pandemic was Jan. 15 when 115 people died. This total has changed several times over the last two weeks.

Since the new year, 3,304 people have died due to the virus in North Carolina, according to the latest DHHS data.

Among COVID-19 tests reported Saturday, the latest day with available data, 6.1% were positive, the same rate reported Friday.

State health officials have said that they want the rate at 5% or lower to control the spread of the virus. The last time that North Carolina met this goal was Sept. 24.

It has decreased though over the last several weeks. DHHS reported a pandemic high of 17.1% on Jan. 4.

Case and hospitalization data reported by DHHS are preliminary and subject to change upon further investigation. Here are additional statistics reported Monday, with changes from the previous day:

Total cases: 844,770 (+2,133)

Deaths: 10,934 (+8)

Tests: 9,964,355 (+37,777)

People hospitalized: 1,567 (-80)

COVID-19 adult ICU patients: 383 (-19)

Available ICU beds: 613 (+36)

Available inpatient beds: 6,235 (+331)

Patients on ventilators: 925 (-12)

Inpatient and ICU beds are not all used by COVID-19 patients, according to DHHS.

Vaccine statistics reported Monday:

First doses arrived: 1,154,300

First doses administered: 1,226,758 (106%)*

Second doses arrived: 730,725

Second doses administered: 676,572 (93%)

Vaccine doses administered in North Carolina through the federal, long-term care program:

First doses arrived: 150,900

First doses administered: 116,062 (77%)

Second doses arrived: 150,900

Second doses administered: 71,131 (47%)

*The doses administered can exceed doses arrived because hospitals and other health care providers have learned that they can get an extra dose from each vial of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. Across the state, a total of 1,835,001 doses have been administered.