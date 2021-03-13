‘Persistent odor’ of rotten eggs gags NC-SC neighborhoods. Investigators sniff around.

South Carolina health officials are investigating a “persistent odor” that residents of York and Lancaster counties and neighboring Union County in North Carolina compare to rotten eggs.

The overpowering smell prompted State Sen. Michael Johnson, who represents York and Lancaster counties, on Friday to urge people to report the odor to state health officials every time it wafts into their neighborhoods.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control “is actively investigating the source or sources of strong and persistent odors in Lancaster and York counties,” according to a news release by the department on Friday.

State health investigators continue to meet with officials from the New Indy Containerboard paper plant in Catawba, S.C., “and with officials of nearby wastewater treatment plants,” according to the news release.

S.C. health officials said they also are working with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality “to investigate possible odors” from N.C. wastewater treatment plants.

Johnson and S.C. health officials urged people to fill out a form on LancasterYorkOdorReports each time the odor appears.

“In general, odors of any type can trigger some health symptoms, such as headaches and nausea, in some people,” officials posted on the online reporting page. “SC DHEC and local partners continue to work to resolve this nuisance.

“SC DHEC is investigating all concerns and remains committed to providing information to those affected by these odors.”

The odor smells like gas, sulfur or rotten eggs and lingers in their homes and cars, residents of the Legacy Park neighborhood in Indian Land, S.C., told Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV.

“Sour, pungent, sharp distinct smell,” resident Bridget Francis told the station.

“The whole house smells like gas to the point where you’re worrying what is it exactly,” resident Brandon Hafer said.

