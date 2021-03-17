‘The child is a hero’: Firefighters credit quick action for saving lives from burning Charlotte apartment

Firefighters are calling a child a hero after helping save people from a burning apartment in west Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

At least eight people were displaced from their homes, including two children.

However, it could have been much worse if it weren’t for the quick actions of a child.

The Charlotte Fire Department is calling the young girl in this photo posted on Twitter a “hero” for her part in alerting firefighters to a blaze inside a west Charlotte apartment on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. “The child stayed on the phone with our dispatchers, gave instructions to where they were on the second floor,” Charlotte Fire Captain Dennis Gist said. Charlotte Fire Department

A fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a second-floor apartment on Rose Thorn Place.

The response from a child got firefighters there in less than four minutes. “Our communication received the call via a child inside the apartment,” Charlotte Fire Captain Dennis Gist said. “There were two children inside the apartment. The child stayed on the phone with our dispatchers, gave instructions to where they were on the second floor.”

Six others were evacuated from an adjacent apartment.

It’s unknown if any adults were inside the burning apartment with the children.

The age of the two children was also not released.

While there is damage left behind, it may have been worse if not for the child putting herself in harm’s way to protect others.

“Upon our arrival, the older child allowed for her brother to come down the ladder first and she also shut the doors to keep the smoke and any harmful substance from getting to where they were,” Gist said.

That’s something, as the captain said, a hero would do.

“The child is a hero,” Gist said. “This child did a very good job and helped save lives today.”

Officials said most of the damage is isolated to one apartment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.