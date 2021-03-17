Cherokees to open North Carolina’s 1st sports betting venues in time for March Madness

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is scheduled to open North Carolina’s first legal sports betting venues on Thursday.

The venue is called The Book, and is scheduled to open after 10 a.m. ribbon cuttings at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel in Murphy, tribal leaders said Wednesday.

In a 6-to-3 vote in 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a law that banned sports betting in most states. A North Carolina law passed in 2019 allowed on-site sports betting only at the two Cherokee Indian casinos.

Harrah’s Cherokee Casino is west of Asheville, near Maggie Valley about three hours west of Charlotte. And Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino is further west, near Georgia and Tennessee, a four-hour drive west of Charlotte.

Bettors at the casinos can wager on all types of pro and college events.

The tribe is opening the venues in partnership with Caesars Entertainment and William Hill, the international sports betting company, tribal officials said.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians is scheduled to open North Carolina’s first legal sports betting venues on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee and Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel in Murphy. Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

Richard Sneed, principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, thanked the companies and state leaders. “We are excited to offer legal sports betting at The Book, and just in time for March Madness,” Sneed said. March Madness, the annual NCCA Division I men’s basketball tournament, kicks off Thursday and ends April 5.

A comfy setting for gambling

The Book at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort includes reclining chairs for watching games, highlights and score tickers on a 90-foot ultra-high definition screen, according to the tribe.

Gamblers can bet at any of seven ticket-writer windows and 10 self-service betting kiosks, and private groups can reserve a Fan Cave or Upper Deck seating.

The Book at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel has a 32-foot, ultra-high definition screen. That venue includes four ticket-writer windows and five self-service betting kiosks.

Gambling closer to Charlotte

In January, Gov. Roy Cooper and the Catawba Indian Nation signed a revenue-sharing agreement that clears the way for Vegas-style gaming to be offered at a planned resort in Kings Mountain, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time. Kings Mountain is about 40 minutes west of Charlotte.

Two Kings Casino Resort plans to open by September with a 60,000-square-foot preliminary casino gaming facility off Dixon School Road near Interstate 85.

The facility will include at least 1,300 slot machines, a restaurant and other basic amenities, Eventually, the facility will be replaced by a larger casino resort.