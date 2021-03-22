‘Provocative’ billboard campaign targets homicides and violent crime in Charlotte

The Charlotte chapter of 100 Black Men of America has launched a “Stop the Violence” billboard campaign to address the number of homicides in the area.

The campaign consists of 34 “provocative” billboards across the Charlotte region as well as a series of community panels, according to 100 Black Men of Charlotte’s website. The group also hopes to partner with the city to connect people to violence prevention resources and also hold community listening sessions.

The first session is planned for April 1, according to the website, but no further details were available.

100 Black Men of Charlotte primarily mentors young Black men, but the group said it wants to also call attention to the increase in homicides in Charlotte since many of the victims fall into that demographic.

One of three images 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte will use in billboards across the region. The campaign aims to help reduce violent crime in Charlotte, especially among young Black men. 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte

Charlotte ended 2020 with 123 homicides. While that number eventually shrunk to 121 after the Mecklenburg County district attorney’s office reclassified two deaths as justified homicides, the city has seen an increasing number of homicides each year since 2014, when there were only 44 murders.

The victims tended to be young Black men. According to previous reporting by The Charlotte Observer, nearly 80% of the victims were Black, over half of the victims were under 30 and separately, male.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte has seen at least 17 homicides this year. A year ago at this time, there were 21 homicides.

The 100 Black Men billboards read “Our pandemic. Together we can cure the violence,” “We can’t all rise. If we’re not all here” and “We’re losing the Black race” against a black background.

“The goal of our Stop the Violence campaign is to bring about measurable reductions in Charlotte violent crimes,” the group says on its website.

The organization also will increase mentoring sessions on deescalation and conflict resolution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

One of three images 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte will use in billboards across the region. The campaign aims to help reduce violent crime in Charlotte, especially among young Black men. 100 Black Men of Greater Charlotte