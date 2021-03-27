Thousands ‘win big’ in NC lottery drawing. Thank the Red Ball.

Thousands of players notched another “big win” in the Pick 3 drawing on Friday night, N.C. lottery officials said Saturday.

Players won a total of $726,317 after the Red Ball was drawn — the seventh time that’s happened, according to a lottery news release.

The Red Ball gives ticket holders two chances to win a prize.

In the game’s first chance drawing, the numbers 7-4-9 were drawn. That netted the holders of 1,183 tickets a total of $150,167 in cash prizes, officials said.

In the second chance Double Draw, 4,894 tickets won a total of $576,150 in cash prizes when the numbers 1-9-0 were drawn.

Because the Red Ball was drawn, lottery officials reset the Double Draw machine. Saturday night’s drawing is set to have six white balls and one red.

The Double Draw promotion ends with Wednesday’s night drawing. Drawings are held at 11 p.m.

“With five more nights left, will we see another Double Draw this month?” lottery officials posted on Saturday. “Good luck!”

Players who match the numbers exactly win $500 on a $1 ticket and $250 on a 50-cent ticket, according to the Pick 3 website. The odds of winning a top prize are 1 in 1,000, according to the site.