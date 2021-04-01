Fatal shooting of male investigated in south Charlotte apartment community, CMPD says

A male was shot and killed late Wednesday in a south Charlotte apartment community, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim.

The shooting brings the city’s 2021 homicide total to 23, according to the Observer’s news partner WBTV.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 7900 block of Oak Meadow Court, an apartment cul-de-sac off Sharon Lakes Road, CMPD said in a release. The area is southeast of the intersection of Sharon Lakes and South Boulevard.

Officers arrived to find a male with a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, the release said.

CMPD has not said if there is a suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact a CMPD homicide detective at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.