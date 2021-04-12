Local

What do Mecklenburg County employees make? Check out our public salary database.

The salaries of Mecklenburg County employees have been added to the Charlotte Observer’s public pay database.
The salaries of Mecklenburg County employees have been added to the Charlotte Observer’s public pay database. Elise Amendola AP
Charlotte
Mecklenburg County employs more than 5,600 workers, from social service managers and planners to nurses and librarians.


More than 350 workers earn more than $100,000 a year, according to county data. Eighteen earn $200,000 or more and one — ounty manager Dena Diorio — earns more than $300,000.

The Charlotte Observer’s database reflects base salaries but not bonuses and other incentives. The data is current as of April 2021



Use the database below to search the salaries of Mecklenburg County public employees.


