What do Mecklenburg County employees make? Check out our public salary database.

Mecklenburg County employs more than 5,600 workers, from social service managers and planners to nurses and librarians.

More than 350 workers earn more than $100,000 a year, according to county data. Eighteen earn $200,000 or more and one — ounty manager Dena Diorio — earns more than $300,000.

The Charlotte Observer’s database reflects base salaries but not bonuses and other incentives. The data is current as of April 2021