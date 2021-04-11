Woman dies after being hit by vehicle at Trade and Tryon. The driver fled, CMPD says

This is the vehicle CMPD believes may have been involved in the pedestrian death early Sunday. CMPD image

A woman has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver at the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets in uptown Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Fran Kelly, CMPD said in a news release.

Investigators are asking for help finding the vehicle involved in the incident, which happened around 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Tryon Street, CMPD said.

“When officers arrived, they located the pedestrian lying in the roadway with life-threatening injuries,” police said in the release. “The pedestrian was transported to Atrium Main, where she succumbed to her injuries.”

Kelly is believed to have been crossing the intersection of South Tryon Street at Trade Street “when a burgundy and tan Ford Expedition came through the intersection and struck her,” police said.

“The driver of the Ford failed to remain on scene and failed to contact 911 to report a crash,” officials said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the vehicle to call 704-432-2169, extension 6, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-34-1600 or charlotte.crimestoppersweb.com.

