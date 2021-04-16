Charlotte man hits $1M lottery jackpot, but got goosebumps so bad, he needed a moment

A Charlotte man scratched off a $1 million lottery win while sitting in his car, causing goosebumps so bad that he couldn’t drive for 15 minutes, N.C. lottery officials said Thursday.

Shane Hypio discovered his prize while parked outside the Quik Trip on Monroe Road in Matthews, where he bought the $10 50X the Cash ticket, according to a lottery news release.

He beat odds of 1 in 3.44 million, according to the lottery website.

“I got to the third number, 23, and when I saw that ‘1’, I said, ‘No way,’” he told officials when claiming his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday.

“Then I saw that ‘MIL’ and I had to take like five minutes to myself,” he said.

That’s when he got the goosebumps.

“Hypio had the choice of taking the $1 million as an annuity of 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000,” according to the release. He chose the lump sum, netting $424,503 after taxes, officials said.

Two of the top $1 million prizes remain in the game, which debuted in February with six top prizes, according to the lottery.

“Reality is setting in now,” Hypio told lottery officials. “I feel so blessed.”