Drunken bar patrons kept CMPD from helping gunshot victim. State yanks liquor permit

A north Charlotte bar had its liquor permits suspended after drunken patrons assaulted police and kept them from getting to a gunshot victim, state investigators said Saturday.

Since March 26, police have twice responded to calls of shots fired at The Press Box Bar and Grille “and other incidents where patrons were injured,” according to a N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement Division news release.

A crowd and an employee of the bar recently blocked officers from getting to a gunshot victim to render aid, ALE officials said.

“Reports obtained from the officers described the bar crowd as ‘intoxicated’ and ‘uncooperative,’ according to Saturday’s statement. “So much so, that two (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department) officers were assaulted during the response, and one sustained injuries which required medical treatment.”

ALE special agents suspended the liquor permits on Friday. The bar is in the 9600 block of North Tryon Street.

“The Alcohol Law Enforcement Division will not tolerate any pattern of violence or lack of responsible supervision by any ABC permittee which jeopardizes the safety of patrons,” Omar Qureshi, ALE special agent in charge of the Harrisburg district, said in the release.

The Harrisburg district covers Mecklenburg, Union and seven other counties.

Press Box management couldn’t be reached for comment.