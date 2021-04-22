Emergency 911 call problems in Charlotte after technical issues

As an alternative emergency calls for police, fire or Medic can be made to 704-336-7911 or 704-336-3237, if you call 911 and are not able to connect. Mecklenburg County

The 911 line in Mecklenburg County has been interrupted and officials say they’re working to resolve technical issues Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported intermittent technical issues around 11 a.m., saying the issues may prevent some 911 phone calls from getting through. As an alternative, emergency calls for police, fire or Medic can be made to 704-336-7911 or 704-336-3237, if you call 911 and are not able to connect.

If you’re trying 911 or the local alternative numbers, officials say please reserve the phone lines for emergencies only.

As of 12:30 p.m., according to emergency management notifications, the issue was not yet resolved.

Mental health crisis hotline

Mecklenburg County Crisis (CriSyS)

24/7 local number to call: 704-566-3410 (Select option 1)

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.