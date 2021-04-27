Police, protesters face off in Elizabeth City after curfew. At least 6 arrested.

Two hours after an 8 p.m. curfew in Elizabeth City, police in riot gear and protesters engaged in a standoff. At least six protesters were arrested.

At moments, police and protesters stood mere inches apart.

At about 10 p.m., police marched slowly toward about two dozen remaining dozen protesters, chanting, “Move back!”

Officers threatened tear gas and munitions. They wore tactical gear and carried clubs.

Protesters yelled taunts at police.

“Why are you in riot gear?” they called. “There’s no riot here!”

Protesters block the US Highway 158 bridge over Pasqoutank River in Elizabeth City, N.C. Tuesday evening in advance of an 8pm curfew ordered by the city. Protests continued Tuesday following the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. last week by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Four people, including the Rev. Curtis Gatewood, lay in Elizabeth Street, waiting for arrest as they sang “Ain’t gonna let nobody turn me around.”

Protesters have peaceful protested in Elizabeth City since last week, when Andrew Brown Jr. was shot by Pasquotank County sheriff’s deputies serving search and arrest warrants related to felony drug charges.

Tuesday was the first night Elizabeth City had an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in place.

At one point, Gatewood asked police, “Where were you when they were tearing down the U.S. Capitol?”

Earlier Tuesday, attorneys for the Brown family held an emotional Tuesday news conference where they discussed a private autopsy. It showed that Pasquotank deputies fired a “kill shot to the back of the head,” lawyers said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Rev. William Barber II and other ministers held a meeting and news conference in Elizabeth City. They called on North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein to take over the case, calling local authorities “inept, incompetent and incapable.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called Tuesday for a special prosecutor to investigate Brown’s death. And the FBI has launched a civil rights investigation into the shooting.