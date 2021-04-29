Pedestrian walking in Charlotte road dies after stepping in front of car, police say

A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on a southwest Charlotte road Tuesday night, just two weeks after her birthday, police said.

Helen Danielle Martin, 40, was in the roadway when she stepped in front of a Lexus GS350 heading east on Nations Ford Road near Interstate 77, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Police arrived on scene shortly before 11:10 p.m. and found Martin and the driver. Martin died at a hospital, police said.

Martin turned 40 on April 17, CMPD said. No other details were available.

Speed and impairment were not factors in the collision, and the driver was unable to stop before striking Martin, police said.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about this case to call 704-432-2169, ext. 4. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.