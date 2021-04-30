Radio news: 107.9 is ‘The Link’ no longer. And ‘Matt & Ramona’ is moving to a new time.

Matt Harris and Ramona Holloway, photographed in 2012 while on the air with “The Matt & Ramona Show” in the studio at WLNK-FM (”The Link” 107.9) in Charlotte. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

WLNK-FM has a brand-new nickname as of Friday.

Out: “107.9 The Link.” In: “Mix 107.9.”

Radio One has announced that the first official broadcast in a new era for the Charlotte station begins at 3 p.m. Friday. The new format will be anchored by “Matt & Ramona in the Morning” (6-10 a.m.), followed by Drew Parham (10 a.m.-3 p.m.), Madison James (3-7 p.m.), and Holly Haze (7 p.m.-midnight).

Matt Harris and Ramona Holloway have co-hosted an afternoon drive-time show on WLNK in Charlotte for the past 20 years. Starting Monday morning, they’ll replace the “Bob & Sheri” show, which aired for the last time on the station Friday morning.

“We asked the Charlotte listeners what they wanted from a radio station, and Mix 107.9 is a direct result of what those listeners told us,” said Marsha Landess, regional vice president at Radio One, in a press release announcing the changes. “We’re excited to bring engaging and entertaining on-air talent combined with the best upbeat mix of music from the ’90s, 2000s and today to the airwaves of Charlotte.”

Harris and Holloway met working in radio in Columbus, Ohio, and teamed up for a show on a Virginia Beach, Va., station before coming to WLNK in Charlotte in 2001. They took the station’s 3 to 7 p.m. shift, quickly became No. 1 in its target demographic — women aged 25 to 54 — and was offered for national syndication in 2004.

The popular drive-time show has been named “Best Radio Show” by the voters in Charlotte Magazine’s annual Best of the Best (BOB) Awards several times over the years.

Other recent changes at ‘The Link’

“107.9 The Link” is owned by Urban One, which acquired the station in a multi-station swap with the previous owner, Entercom, this past November. Urban One also picked up three other Charlotte stations from Entercom as part of the deal: News/Talk 1110 WBT Charlotte/99.3 WBT-FM Chester SC, and Sports 610/102.5 WFNZ.

Since the acquisition was announced, there have been multiple shake-ups involving their top shows.

In December, Todd Haller was let go from his longtime position as programming director and executive producer of the “Bob & Sheri” morning show. Though co-hosts Bob Lacey and Sheri Lynch have owned their nationally syndicated show since 2017, when they broke from “The Link,” Haller was retained as an employee of the station after the show went independent.

Earlier this month, Brent Harlan (perhaps best-known as radio handles “Bandy” and “Bandy Boo”) was let go from his job as producer and “third wheel” to Harris and Holloway.

And then, just recently, “Bob & Sheri” co-host Sheri Lynch told the Observer that their syndicated show was being dropped by “The Link” after 29 years, dating back to when WLNK was WBT-FM “Sunny 107.9.”

Friday was Lacey and Lynch’s last day on the air at “The Link,” the only affiliate out of the 70 they work with that is dropping the duo. Lynch has said they are actively looking at other options for “Bob & Sheri” to return in the Charlotte market.

According to Friday’s Radio One press release, the media company — which uses the the name Urban One interchangeably — is the nation’s largest diversified media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers.

“As people head back to work and our lives return to some normalization, now is the perfect time to launch Mix 107.9,” said Terry Foxx, brand manager for WLNK, in Friday’s press release. “People will relate to the music, and we’ve put together some of the best talent in the industry. We will be live and local in Charlotte every day.”