Man with rifle eludes police at Charlotte shooting scene. Call 911 if you see him.

A man with a rifle ran from officers at a Charlotte shooting scene early Saturday, and police urged anyone who sees him to call 911.

Officers encountered the man as he stood near a woman who was shot and lying on the ground in the 3500 block of Kentucky Avenue, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

That’s off Brookshire Boulevard northwest of uptown.

The man ran into a nearby home, and police moved the victim to “a safe location so she could be treated for a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound,” police said in the release.

Medic drove the victim to a hospital, and officers “worked to contain the residence and secure the area,” according to the CMPD release.

A SWAT team was called in to help find the suspect, but he had already left the area, police said.

Police said 41-year-old Michael Roach is wanted on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

“Roach should be considered armed and dangerous.,” police said.

Anyone who knows Roach’s whereabouts should immediately call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, CMPD urged.