Live updates: Find where you can still buy gasoline in Charlotte with interactive map

Charlotte continues to see long lines at gas pumps and a growing number of gas stations without fuel on Wednesday morning. The Colonial Pipeline shutdown due to a cyberattack has hit North Carolina’s gas supply hard this week as motorists stock up on fuel.

As of Wednesday morning, 71% of gas stations around Charlotte were out of fuel. Rather than you driving all around town looking for gasoline, we’re rounding up what gas stations still have fuel in stock according to Gas Buddy’s tracker feature. Note that most of Gas Buddy’s information is crowd-sourced.

There’s an interactive map below. If you can’t access the map on this page, click here. We’ll also try to keep a list of stations with gas in stock below the map.

Map of where you can buy gasoline in Charlotte

Gas stations in Charlotte that have fuel

According to Gas Buddy

As of 9:30 a.m. ...

Mighty Midget Market, 2202 Beatties Ford Rd

QuikTrip, 4200 Brookshire Blvd

Shell, 2630 Beatties Ford Rd

Shell, 2700 N Tryon St

Gran Prix, 4000 N Graham St

CITGO, 516 W Sugar Creek Rd

Mystik, 5115 N Tryon St

Skyline Superette, 1725 Statesville Ave