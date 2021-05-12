Local
Live updates: Find where you can still buy gasoline in Charlotte with interactive map
Charlotte continues to see long lines at gas pumps and a growing number of gas stations without fuel on Wednesday morning. The Colonial Pipeline shutdown due to a cyberattack has hit North Carolina’s gas supply hard this week as motorists stock up on fuel.
As of Wednesday morning, 71% of gas stations around Charlotte were out of fuel. Rather than you driving all around town looking for gasoline, we’re rounding up what gas stations still have fuel in stock according to Gas Buddy’s tracker feature. Note that most of Gas Buddy’s information is crowd-sourced.
There’s an interactive map below. If you can’t access the map on this page, click here. We’ll also try to keep a list of stations with gas in stock below the map.
Map of where you can buy gasoline in Charlotte
Gas stations in Charlotte that have fuel
According to Gas Buddy
As of 9:30 a.m. ...
- Mighty Midget Market, 2202 Beatties Ford Rd
- QuikTrip, 4200 Brookshire Blvd
- Shell, 2630 Beatties Ford Rd
- Shell, 2700 N Tryon St
- Gran Prix, 4000 N Graham St
- CITGO, 516 W Sugar Creek Rd
- Mystik, 5115 N Tryon St
- Skyline Superette, 1725 Statesville Ave
