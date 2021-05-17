Finding gas remains a struggle for Charlotte-area drivers — and a more expensive one

Charlotte-area drivers can expect to begin the week still struggling to find gas — and paying more to refuel their vehicles.

As of Monday morning, about 57% of North Carolina gas stations are out of fuel, GasBuddy.com energy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a tweet. That’s down from 68% on Saturday morning. In South Carolina, about 49% of stations were out Monday, he said.

De Haan also reports that weekly gas price jumps “have been sizable,” especially in areas still suffering from fuel outages. North Carolina had a 20-cent increase week over week, while South Carolina saw a 19-cent jump.

The average gas price for regular unleaded fuel in North Carolina rose to $2.93 Monday, compared to $2.73 a week ago, according to AAA.

In Charlotte, gas prices continue to increase coming out of the weekend. The average price for regular fuel hit $2.93 Monday morning, 22 cents higher than a week ago. Nationally, the price of regular fuel is nearly $3.045.

The ransomware attack that targeted Colonial Pipeline on May 7 forced the shutdown of the 5,550-mile pipeline that delivers 45% of fuel to the East Coast. Last week, the FBI last blamed the attack on DarkSide, a group of Eastern European hackers, McClatchy News reported

Colonial Pipeline Co. said on Saturday that its pipeline is now servicing all markets — including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South and North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Colonial Pipeline can now report that we have restarted our entire pipeline system and that product delivery has commenced to all markets we serve.

“Since this incident began, we have been clear that our focus was on the safe and efficient restoration of service to our pipeline system,” Colonial tweeted on Saturday. “That is what we have achieved through the commitment and dedication of the many Colonial team members.”

“Our team members across the pipeline worked safely and tirelessly around the clock to get our lines up and running, and we are grateful for their dedicated service and professionalism during these extraordinary times,” the company said.

