‘A little muddy red river’: Part of Queens Road closed after water main break

A water main break flooded a road near uptown Charlotte on Friday afternoon, trapping vehicles in about 3 inches of water and muddying up the commute home for drivers.

The break happened on Queens Road West near Wellesley Avenue in the Myers Park neighborhood.

The flooding forced the closure of the outbound/southbound lanes “until further notice,” Charlotte Water said on Twitter. Drivers were advised to use Park Road as an alternate.

“It’s a little muddy red river running down the street,” Kendra May, who lives nearby, told the Observer.

Cars drive down Queens Road West where a water main broke in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, May 21, 2021. Khadejeh Nikouyeh Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

The pipe running down Queens Road West is “very old” and should have been redone years ago, May said. Every time it breaks, the city “kind of puts a Band-Aid on it,” she said.

The Charlotte Fire Department assisted a motorist who tried driving through the water and almost hydroplaned, May said.

May said Charlotte Water told her it intended on doing a big renovation of the pipes on her street before the COVID pandemic.

“It’s just problematic because the age of the pipe,” May said. “Charlotte Water is well aware of these issues. There are issues all the time because they have not remedied the situation, so the impact isn’t just on traffic flow, it’s also on the residents of the neighborhood.”

Charlotte Water did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from the Observer.

A Charlotte Water worker arrived to repair the break, she said.

“He’s definitely going to need some big machinery and lots of help from the water department,” May said. “It’s not a way to end your week.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.