2 dead after speeding car bounds off Charlotte road, smacks multiple trees, cops say

A speeding driver and her passenger died early Saturday after bounding off a Charlotte road and hitting multiple trees, police said.

The driver, 56-year-old Chevelle Jeter, and her passenger, 40-year-old Antonio Bryant, were pronounced dead by MEDIC at the scene in the 2000 block of West Boulevard, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

That’s near the intersection of Clanton Road.

Neither Jeter nor Bryant had a seat belt on, police said.

Driving a 1995 Honda Accord, Jeter failed to negotiate a curve at about 3 a.m., according to CMPD. The car slid into a curb and then a line of trees, police said.

Speed and alcohol appear to have contributed to the wreck, police said. “Toxicology results for the driver are pending,” according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Daniel Buckley of the CMPD major crash investigation unit at 704-432-2169, extension 6, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 704-334-1600.