‘It’s been a rewarding ride’: Morning show host, meteorologist says he’s leaving WBTV

Jonathan Stacey, WBTV meteorologist WBTV

Jonathan Stacey, co-host of WBTV’s “QC Morning” show, said Thursday he’s leaving the station soon.

He revealed his pending departure on WBTV’s early morning news program.

WBTV’s “QC Life” also posted a video on Twitter of Stacey announcing his plans and called it “bittersweet news.”

Stacey, also a meteorologist and traffic reporter, is leaving “to pursue other opportunities,” the show said.

“Hey, folks,” Stacey said in the video posted by the show, “in case you missed it, I made a big announcement on ‘QC Morning’: I am leaving Charlotte, so that means I am leaving WBTV and my beloved ‘QC Life’ family.

“Guys, you meant the world to me,” Stacey said. “This is the sole reason why I came here, to take this job. And I take y’all with me in my heart, and the experiences I’ve had here are going to propel me to my future.

“I can’t wait to share more about where I will land next.”

Our wonderful @jsrontv shared some very bittersweet news this morning.... pic.twitter.com/eSOrGUqWTj — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) May 27, 2021

Stacey said he’s leaving June 7. He couldn’t be reached by The Charlotte Observer on Thursday.

“While we are so sad to see him go — we are so grateful for all that he has contributed to this team to make QC Morning such a special show,“ QC Life posted on Facebook.

WBTV is the Observer’s news partner.

Stacey joined WBTV in August 2019 from WJXT in Jacksonville, Fla., where he worked as a meteorologist and environmental reporter, according to the station.

He also worked at stations in Bowling Green, Ky., Bristol, Va., and Huntsville, Ala.

Born in east Alabama, he grew up in Tennessee and graduated with honors from Middle Tennessee State University, according to WBTV.

Also a licensed minister, Stacey earned his theological studies graduate degree from Vanderbilt University and served congregations in Alabama and Tennessee.

“So long, Charlotte, it’s been a rewarding ride,” he posted on Facebook.