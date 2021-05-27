Grandmother of 4-year-old girl found buried is now charged with concealing her death

The grandmother of a 4-year-old girl whose remains were found in the backyard of her family’s north Charlotte home last week, has been charged for concealing her death, police said Thursday.

Tammy Taylor Moffett, 53, has been charged with concealing a death and accessory to murder after the fact in connection with the death of her granddaughter Miegellic “Jelli” Young, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

In September 2020, Miegellic visited her mother, Malikah Bennett, at her home in the 3700 block of Braden Drive, but the 4-year-old hadn’t been seen since.

Early last Friday, officers responded to a call regarding a missing child at Bennett’s home. After an investigation, authorities suspected foul play, police said. Police obtained a search warrant then recovered the remains of a young girl, who investigators say they believe to be Miegellic. Bennett was later arrested and charged in her daughter’s death.

Moffett is Bennett’s mother and Miegellic’s grandmother, CMPD told the Observer. Police did not say how involved Moffett was in Miegellic’s death.

Moffett is currently in custody at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Bennett, 31, was charged with felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury, felony concealing a death and first-degree murder. She was denied bond at a court hearing Monday.

The medical examiner’s office hasn’t disclosed how Miegellic died, police Lt. Bryan Crum said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or leave an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 704-334-1600.