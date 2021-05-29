Distraught south Charlotte woman saved by police as she slit her throat with a knife

Three Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers are credited with saving a distraught south Charlotte woman who tried to kill herself with a knife.

Officers had just escorted the woman to her home from CMPD’s South Division office on Providence Road West “for her safety” after she called police on May 17 to report a road rage incident between her and an acquaintance, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release on Friday.

CMPD South Division Officers Timothy Carr, Lucas Spears and Ryan Wood left their cars to check on the woman, who was still in her vehicle.

“Within seconds,” according to the release, the woman “produced a large folding knife and proceeded to slash her own neck.”

The officers instantly broke open a passenger side window and applied pressure to the wound, using supplies from their medical bags while “continuously checking vitals,” according to CMPD.

They rendered the “life-saving” aid until Medic arrived and got her to a hospital, police said.

“If not for the quick and heroic life-saving response of three South Division officers, a suicidal woman’s injuries would have resulted in death,” CMPD said in the release.