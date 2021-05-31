Early-morning fire at Pineville apartment complex injures resident, displaces 25

Fire broke out at The Pines at Carolina Place apartments early Monday morning, May 31. Pineville Fire Department

One person has been injured and about 25 have been displaced after a fire early Monday morning wreaked havoc at a Pineville apartment complex.

The fire at The Pines at Carolina Place, which was reported at about 4:45 a.m., completely destroyed one apartment and caused smoke damage to seven others, according to Lt. Nick Campagna, of the Pineville Fire Department.

One resident suffered non-life-threatening burns, and was transported to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment, Campagna said. The Red Cross is helping to relocate some residents, Campagna said.

About 40 firefighters from the Pineville, Pleasant Valley, Flint Hill and Carolina Volunteer fire departments responded. They had the fire under control within 15 minutes, Campagna said.

“We were met at the front door by fire,” Campagna said. “By the time we got there, it was through an entire apartment and into the breezeway.”

It’s not yet clear how the fire started. That’s under investigation by the Mecklenburg County Fire Marshal’s Office.