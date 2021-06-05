Local
Free fans will help keep some Mecklenburg County residents cool at home this summer
Senior citizens and adults on disability are eligible to receive a free box fan from Mecklenburg County.
The fans are provided through a grant from Duke Energy Carolinas. They can be picked up at seven locations throughout the county.
For additional questions, please contact Revolution Park Sports Academy at 980-314-1116.
Who’s eligible
Mecklenburg residents age 60 and over and adults ages 18-59 who receive disability income. Eligible residents can register to pick up a fan while supplies last.
How to get a fan
Residents should call the location closest to them or sign up online for a pickup date and time. Walk-ups will not be allowed.
A valid driver’s license or state ID that shows proof of age and a current Mecklenburg County address will be required at pickup. There is a limit of one fan per person.
Fan pickup locations
Bette Rae Thomas Center: 2921 Tuckaseegee Road, 980-314-1111
Eastway Regional Rec Center: 3150 Eastway Park Drive, 980-314-3772
Mallard Creek Recreation Center: 2530 Johnston-Oehler Road, 980-314-1121
Southview Recreation Center: 1720 Vilma St., 980-314-1105
Tyvola Senior Center: 2225 Tyvola Road, 980-314-1320
Albemarle Road Recreation Center: 5027 Idlewild Road North, Mint Hill, 980-314-1101
David B Waymer Rec/Senior Center: 14008 Holbrooks Road, Huntersville, 980-314-1127
