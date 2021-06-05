Free fans will help keep some Mecklenburg County residents cool at home this summer

Senior citizens and adults on disability are eligible to receive a free box fan from Mecklenburg County.

The fans are provided through a grant from Duke Energy Carolinas. They can be picked up at seven locations throughout the county.

For additional questions, please contact Revolution Park Sports Academy at 980-314-1116.

Who’s eligible

Mecklenburg residents age 60 and over and adults ages 18-59 who receive disability income. Eligible residents can register to pick up a fan while supplies last.

How to get a fan

Residents should call the location closest to them or sign up online for a pickup date and time. Walk-ups will not be allowed.

A valid driver’s license or state ID that shows proof of age and a current Mecklenburg County address will be required at pickup. There is a limit of one fan per person.

Fan pickup locations

Bette Rae Thomas Center: 2921 Tuckaseegee Road, 980-314-1111

Eastway Regional Rec Center: 3150 Eastway Park Drive, 980-314-3772

Mallard Creek Recreation Center: 2530 Johnston-Oehler Road, 980-314-1121

Southview Recreation Center: 1720 Vilma St., 980-314-1105

Tyvola Senior Center: 2225 Tyvola Road, 980-314-1320

Albemarle Road Recreation Center: 5027 Idlewild Road North, Mint Hill, 980-314-1101

David B Waymer Rec/Senior Center: 14008 Holbrooks Road, Huntersville, 980-314-1127