First responders saved this adorable life from Charlotte fire that displaced 9 people

Firefighters and Medic crews at a northwest Charlotte fire on Saturday reported a bit of good news after a blaze that displaced three adults and six children:

They saved a newborn puppy, too, the Charlotte Fire Department and Mecklenburg EMS said on Twitter with photos of the adorable pooch.

“@CharlotteFD & our crew of Paramedic Kennedy & EMT Pegg saved this cute puppy from a house fire,” Medic posted. “We do not know the dog’s name since the owner was not around. Our crews decided to call her Caliente or Callie for short.

“She is now in the caring hands of @animalscmpd #PetVets #EMS.”

“Animals CMPD” is the Twitter handle for the Animal Care & Control division of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

A Charlotte Fire Department photo on Twitter showed firefighters administering intravenous fluids to the puppy.

Flames erupted at about 1 p.m. in a single-story home in the 4900 block of Winchester Street, the Charlotte Fire Department said on Twitter.

That’s off Hovis Road and Brookshire Boulevard, northwest of uptown.

“Heavy fire showing,” the fire department tweeted.

Twenty-three firefighters controlled the fire in 10 minutes, according to the fire department. No one was hurt, fire officials said.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and started in the bedroom, the fire department said in a tweet. The fire caused about $45,000 in damages, officials said.