Man with fatal gunshot wound found early Sunday in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says

A 911 call about an assault in southeast Charlotte led police to a man with a fatal gunshot wound, according to a release from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim was identified as Darius Fredricko Drummer, 42, CMPD said in a release. Mecklenburg County records show he lived in Charlotte.

Investigators say he was found around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Ellington Street. The area is east of the Mecklenburg County Health Department, near the Grier Heights neighborhood.

Drummer died at the scene, police said.

Investigators did not release details of a suspect in the homicide.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Miranda James is the lead detective assigned to this case,” CMPD said

Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.