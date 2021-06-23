Facebook video showing police arresting 2 Black men prompts Rock Hill protest

More than 100 people gathered outside the Rock Hill Police Department Wednesday evening and marched through downtown in protest after a video surfaced showing what appears to be the arrest of two black men earlier in the day.

The protesters shouted “no justice no peace “ as they left the police department to March across Black Street toward downtown.

The Rock Hill Police Department has not yet issued any statement about the incident.

The video posted on social media showed what appears to be the officers and two men in a scuffle that includes one subject on the ground with officers on top of him. The video does not show how the incident began.

The posting of the video was shared thousands of times including to the Rock Hill NAACP and Rock Hill Black Lives Matter chapter.

Rock Hill Black Lives Matter Chapter President Maurice Sutter was at the protest and said he and others are demanding accountability for what he described based on the video as two people beaten by officers.

Sutter said the community and country has seen policing of black people on video, and that now has come to Rock Hill.

“Two individuals were beaten by the police department of Rock Hill,” Sutter said. “We want answers. We want justice. “

Identity of the civilians were unclear. It also is unclear if there was an instigating or facilitating act.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.