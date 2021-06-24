Nick Kosir, aka ‘The Dancing Weatherman,’ has a new job — in New York City

Nick Kosir, a social media star with 2 million-plus followers who was chief meteorologist at FOX affiliate WJZY-TV in Charlotte, has a new job. And it’s one his fans might not necessarily have expected.

Following more than two months of speculation, it was announced Thursday morning that “The Dancing Weatherman” is headed to New York City: Fox Weather — Fox News Media’s new advertising-based video on demand streaming weather service — has signed Kosir as one of six meteorologists who will helm programming across the platform.

The streaming service is slated to launch later this year. According to Fox’s press release, Kosir will serve as co-host for the platform’s evening programming.

Kosir, who is 37, announced on April 17 via an Instagram post that he was leaving Fox 46 after seven years, saying: “I wish everyone there the best of luck, and look forward to sharing details about my next adventure!”

Given that he’d doubled his following from just under 1 million to more than 2 million between August 2019 and this spring, and given he’s been posting lots and lots of very professional-looking dance videos since then, there was some speculation that Kosir might be leaving the TV-weather business.

But he held firm to the spirit of comments he made to the Observer during a 2019 interview, when asked about whether he would consider chasing social-media fame:

“The idea of making money on social media is very intriguing, but it’s a little bit scary, just the unknown,” Kosir said at the time. “So for now I’m just gonna do social media and the weather. ... I’d rather have huge, huge ratings than go viral every day.”

A graduate of the University of Akron with a certificate in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University, Kosir most recently served as the morning meteorologist for FOX 46’s “Good Day Charlotte” newscast, for which he delivered daily weather reports and covered major events such as Tropical Storm Isaias.

Prior to his time in Charlotte, Kosir worked at KBTV-TV, the Fox affiliate in Beaumont, Texas, and KMVT-TV, the CBS/CW affiliate in Twin Falls, Idaho.

His first brush with viral-video fame would come when he was working in Beaumont in the summer of 2009, when he made his debut as “The Rapping Weatherman” while doing a forecast for the station. Wearing dark shades to match his suit, Kosir busted out lyrics like “Today’ll be hot, I’m talkin’ mid-90s, basically you’ll be sweatin’ off your heinies” while — yes, indeed — gesturing at his rear end.

But it was Charlotte where he really started to get the hang of social media antics.

From August 2017 to June 2018, his running Instagram joke was to play with sarcasm or irony while standing next to road signs. His first, for instance, was a photo of him raising an eyebrow in front of a “No Outlet” sign while holding an electrical outlet. His last was a photo of him giving his son a fist bump in front of an orange construction sign that read “Bump.”

Then in July 2018, Kosir launched a series of posts that showed him ... paying homage to? ... making fun of? ... the outlandish outfits that Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton would model on his own page.

His first dance video — done as an entry into the “Baby Shark Challenge,” with a colleague who was leaving for a new job — was posted in March 2019. Several dances later, he had close to a million followers and was invited to make a pre-recorded cameo that opened Lil Nas X’s performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Today, Kosir has more than 2 million followers on both Instagram and TikTok.

Kosir didn’t immediately respond to an email and a text seeking additional comment about his new gig at Fox Weather.

This is a developing story and will be updated.