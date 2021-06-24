Mecklenburg County agencies are resuming most in-person services next week

Most in-person county services will resume next week, Mecklenburg officials announced Thursday afternoon. CharlotteFive

Mecklenburg County will restore most in-person county services next week, in another sign of progress amid the ebbing COVID-19 pandemic.

But residents can still expect to see coronavirus safeguards in place at county buildings, including acrylic shields at customer service counters, county officials said Thursday afternoon.

Common area, restrooms and “high-touch points” will be cleaned daily, officials said.

Walk-in services reopening to the public on July 1 include the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections, Public Health, Park & Recreation and the Department of Social Services, among other agencies. Appointments are required at the Office of the Tax Collector.

Earlier this month, the public was welcomed back to the Government Center in uptown — but only on a limited basis to attend meetings in-person for the Charlotte City Council and Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners. All meetings are also live-streamed.

People who are not fully vaccinated should still wear a mask and practice social distancing, health officials say. As of late Wednesday, 48% of Mecklenburg residents were at least partially vaccinated, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

In-person services

Here are more details on in-person county services.

▪ Board of Elections: Open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday ; 741 Kenilworth Ave., Suite 202.

▪ Community Support Services: For Domestic Violence Adult Services and Domestic Violence Children’s Services, call 704-336-3210.

▪ Boxed meals at the Homeless Resource Center at 618 N. College St. are available from 4:30-5:30 p.m. every Monday and Friday; from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday; and from 8-9 a.m. on Saturday.

▪ For Veterans Services, call 704-336-2102 to schedule an appointment.

▪ County Assessor’s Office: Open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday-Friday; Valerie C. Woodard Center (3205 Freedom Drive), Suite 3000.

▪ Criminal Justice Services: Case management services will resume in-person at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse (832 E. 4th St). For more information, call 980-314-1750.

▪ Department of Community Resources: The Child Support Office and Community Resource Center will be open from 8 a.m. -5 p.m. at the Valerie C. Woodard Center, Suite 1000.

▪ Department of Social Services: Lobbies will reopen on July 1, including pre-packaged meals at DSS buildings. For the full list of services, visit Mecknc.gov.

▪ Land Use and Environmental Services Agency: In-person services at 2145 Suttle Ave. will resume for Air Quality, GIS, Code Enforcement Storm Water and Solid Waste.

▪ Public Health: Maternal health care services will resume at the county’s clinic at 2845 Beatties Ford Road. For other Public Health service reopenings, including family planning, HIV clinics and immunizations, visit visit Mecknc.gov.

▪ Register of Deeds: Documents can be filed in person; no appointments are needed for marriage licenses or notary oaths.

Walks-ins will be allowed at the Office of Vital Records at 618 N. College St.