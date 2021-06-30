A new Charlotte yard waste policy starts soon. Here’s what residents need to know

The city’s new yard waste collection policy begins Monday, so Charlotte residents will need to load up on composable paper bags and reusable containers. Observer staff file photo

Starting Monday, Charlotte residents won’t be able to put yard waste in plastic bags for collection. Instead, people will need to use compostable paper bags or personal reusable containers that are no larger than 32 gallons and weigh no more than 75 pounds.

The change in policy stems from plastic yard waste bags creating numerous environmental problems — including more than 8 million tons of waste in the ocean every year and the emission of toxic and poisonous gases into the atmosphere, according to the city.

Paper bags, which are extracted from unbleached recycled brown kraft paper, save natural resources, energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the city said.

What to do before Monday?

▪ Yard waste is collected from the curb once a week on scheduled collection days. The city advises residents to place the yard waste at the curb by 6 a.m.

▪ Purchase paper yard bags and reusable containers at local discount, hardware and home improvement stores for around $20 to $30. Yard waste paper bags will be collected, but not compostable plastic bags.

▪ Place yard waste within 6 feet of the curb and at least 3 feet away from other collection items — including other yard waste — and obstacles like mailboxes, phone poles and vehicles.

▪ Don’t block the sidewalk or blow yard waste onto the street.

▪ Place yard waste at the curb no sooner than the day before collection. A minimum $150 citation could be issued if yard waste is placed at the curb sooner than the day before collection.

What can go in the paper bags, containers?

▪ Acceptable yard waste includes leaves, grass clippings, small limbs and brush.

▪ Brush should be no longer than 5 feet in length, 4 inches in diameter and be separated into piles that aren’t longer than 5 feet long and 3 feet high. There should be 2 feet in between each pile.

▪ Grass clippings must be placed inside paper bags or uncovered reusable containers weighing no more than 75 pounds. The clippings can be mixed with other yard waste like leaves and trimmings.

▪ Leaves must be placed inside untied paper bags or uncovered trash cans. Don’t put any other trash in the same container.

▪ Limbs must be no longer than 5 feet in length, no larger than 4 inches in diameter and separated into piles that aren’t longer than 5 feet long and 3 feet high. There should be 2 feet in between each pile, and limbs should not be tied, but may be placed in containers.

▪ Logs must be under 4 inches in diameter. Tree stumps won’t be collected.

Recycling centers accept yard waste

Residents also can take yard waste — in paper bags or reusable containers — to one of Mecklenburg County’s four full-service recycling centers.

Fees may be charged when disposing at these centers, the city said. Only compostable paper yard waste bags will be accepted because compostable plastic bags “compromise the integrity of the compost product,” the city said.

Here are the locations of the four centers:

▪ Foxhole Recycling Center: 17131 Lancaster Highway, Charlotte

▪ North Mecklenburg Recycling Center: 12300 N. Statesville Road, Huntersville

▪ Hickory Grove Recycling Center: 8007 Pence Road, Charlotte

▪ Compost Central and Recycling Center: 140 Valleydale Road, Charlotte

Getting access to paper bags, containers

A limited supply of free paper bags will be available to residents at the Solid Waste Services office, 1105 Otts St., and at any of the county’s full-service recycling centers, according to the city.

Packs of 30-gallon brown outdoor paper bags can be bought at Lowe’s and Home Depot locations in the Charlotte area, ordered online at Amazon or ordered for in-store pick up at Staples.

And 32-gallon reusable containers can be found at Charlotte area Home Depot and Lowe’s locations, or ordered online at Amazon.