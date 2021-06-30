Roadwork coming to I-85, other Charlotte-area roads. Here’s what drivers can expect.

Improvements are coming to about 6 miles of Interstate 85 and more than 20 miles of state roads in Mecklenburg County, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The roadwork will begin as early as July 26 and will cover the stretch of I-85 between Exit 36 (Brookshire Boulevard) and Exit 42 (North Tryon Street).

Improvements also will be made on the following state roads:

▪ U.S. 74 (Independence Boulevard) between Windsor Square Drive and Rice Road Extension in Matthews;

▪ N.C. 160 (Steele Creek Road) between Hoover Creek Boulevard and the South Carolina line;

▪ N.C. 115 (Old Statesville Road) between N.C. 73 and Gilead Road in Huntersville;

▪ N.C. 16 (Brookshire Boulevard) between Lawton Road and Interstate 85;

▪ N.C. 16 (Providence Road) between Sardis Road and Ferncliff Road.

Improvements will also be made on 19 sections of secondary roads off of the renovated state roads, and preservation work will be done on the 29/49 connector bridge over I-85 South.

The I-85 roadwork will include improvements at entrance and exit ramps, milling and paving travel lanes and adding pavement markings and snow-plowable pavement markers. Work on state roads will involve reconstructing shoulders, milling and resurfacing.

Work on state roads is scheduled to be finished by Aug. 1, 2022, while work on I-85 is scheduled to last until May 2023.

The NCDOT contracts allot $15.3 million for the I-85 renovations and $6.7 million for the improvements to state roads.