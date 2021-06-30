4 dead after ‘some sort of explosion’ hits NC home, fire officials say

Four people are dead after “some sort of explosion” at a home in Caldwell County on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The incident happened at a home on Laurel Place, Lenoir Fire Chief Kenneth Hair said. Lenoir is about 75 miles northwest of Charlotte, just outside Hickory.

Firefighters at the scene suggested the damage may have been caused by “some sort of explosion,” Hair said.

Four bodies were found, but the cause of their deaths is unknown, Hair said.

Fire damaged the the main level of the home, and there’s some minimal damage to the basement and attic, Hair said.

Lenoir police and the State Bureau of Investigations are assisting in the investigation, Hair said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.