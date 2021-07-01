In move toward equity, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library removes overdue fines for customers

The fine-free initiative at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library started on Thursday.

The policy was approved as part of Mecklenburg County’s 2022 fiscal year budget at the Mecklenburg Board of County Commission’s hearing June 1.

The initiative will allow over 150,000 customers to reactivate their library cards and access free library resources. Under current policy, cardholders pay overdue fines of 25 cents per day for most books, media, and DVDs. Those who carry a balance of $10 or more would lose their library privilege.

The library does not have information on the total amount of outstanding fines, said library spokeswoman Asha Ellison.

But a large portion of the blocked library account owners lives in “the crescent” – low-income, racially mixed neighborhood in the east and west side of uptown, library spokeswoman Ann Stawski said last month. The outstanding materials could have been affected by their inability to pay the fine, she said.

The new policy will remove all existing fines and fees for customers.

A change in perception

Catherine Haydon, a librarian at the Plaza Midwood branch, said residents are hesitant to use library resources because of their inability to pay late fines. With the new policy, she said, customers can start from fresh and use the library’s resources.

The branch serves a diverse population of readers.

New Charlotteans, young families and seniors make up the Plaza Midwood residents, and Haydon sees the library as providing essential resources for those different groups. Walk-in computer uses are high, she said as an example, as many customers do not have access to Internet at home.

“We are here to help you,” said library CEO Marcellus “MT” Turner.

He said that assumption that customers cannot use the library if they have outstanding fines is the greatest hurdle which discourages them from coming to the library. However, he wants people to know that libraries are there for customer interests and needs.

Previously, late fees were used to fund library operations. The county now budgets $600,000 in place of the late fee revenues.

Library leaders believe that the policy will incentivize readers to return to the library and access resources there.

Rules remain

The library still requires customers to return the item within the borrowing period.

Customer accounts will be suspended two weeks after the final due date of borrowed items. Thirty days past the due date, the item will be considered lost and customers will be charged a replacement fee usually equal to the retail price of the item.

If the item is returned within 12 months, the replacement fee will be removed under the new policy, according to the library’s borrower policy.

Other fees, including those for damaged or lost materials, or overdue rentals items, will still be charged.

In North Carolina, a few public library networks have already joined hundreds of libraries across the country to implement a fine-free policy. These include Chapel Hill Public Library, Durham County Library, Greensboro Public Library, Hickory Public Library and Wake County Libraries.

As more get vaccinated across the county, the library system is moving towards its second last stage until full reopening. Since June, only unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks.