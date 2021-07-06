Vigil to be held after Meck DA declines to charge US marshal in Frankie Jennings shooting

A vigil will be held Tuesday morning for Frankie Jennings a week after after the Mecklenburg County District Attorney said no charges would be filed against a U.S. marshal who fatally shot Jennings while attempting to serve multiple warrants in March.

The 11 a.m. vigil will be held outside the Charles R. Jonas Federal Building at 401 W. Trade St.

“Having warrants does not warrant a public execution. Frankie should still be here today, and it is imperative that we make it clear that we will not accept or tolerate excuses for police murders,” tweeted Charlotte Uprising, the group organizing the protest.

Eric Tillman, a senior inspector with the U.S. Marshals Service, fired three shots at Jennings on March 23 while attempting to serve the warrants at a gas station on The Plaza, District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III wrote in a June 29 letter to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Chief Johnny Jennings.

Merriweather, in his letter, said Tillman feared for his life, and there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

Tillman briefly struggled with Frankie Jennings at the driver’s side door of Jennings’ black Mercedes, Merriweather said in the letter. During the struggle, Frankie Jennings put the car in gear and it began to move forward, Merriweather said. Tillman then saw Jennings’ “hands reaching toward a gun in the center console cupholder,” at which point Tillman fired three rounds at him.

Frankie Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the DA’s letter. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was located in the center console of his car, Merriweather wrote.

An autopsy found that Jennings was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest. He also had gunshot wounds in both arms.

Staff writers Joe Marusak and Ames Alexander contributed to this story.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.