Charlotte YMCA launching search for new leader as CEO says he is stepping down

Todd Tibbits, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte’s CEO and president, will be departing in August to serve as CEO of the San Diego County YMCA in California.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte will immediately begin searching for a new president and CEO to replace Todd Tibbits, who announced his departure from the organization Wednesday.

Tibbits, who began working with the Charlotte Y in March 2016, will be heading to California to become CEO of the San Diego County YMCA in August, according to a news release from the Charlotte organization.

He will head the country’s largest YMCA association, and be closer to his family.

Theresa Drew, board chair for the YMCA of Greater Charlotte, thanked Tibbits for his leadership, “especially during the most challenging times our Y faced this past year.”

Before becoming head of the Charlotte Y, Tibbits served as CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities in Minnesota. He also previously served as president and CEO of the YMCA and JCC of Greater Toledo.

Meanwhile, since the spring, the Charlotte Y has had a “steady increase” in membership, and nearly full registrations in both its day and overnight camp programs this summer, according to the agency.

“I’m confident in the Y’s stability and strength during this time of transition,” Drew said.

A major gift

In April, the Y announced an $18 million gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott — the organization’s largest donation ever. The Y plans to use those funds for “health equity and youth and teen opportunity initiatives,” which will initially be focused in the West Boulevard and Beatties Ford Road corridors of Charlotte.

While the Y’s board conducts a search for the next president and CEO, Cesar Silva, the organization’s executive vice president and chief administrative officer, will serve as its interim leader.

Silva has been with the Charlotte Y since the spring of 2020, and has led the organization’s financial management efforts throughout the pandemic, in addition to overseeing marketing, technology, facilities, communications and community engagement teams.

“We have strong plans in place for the remainder of 2021,” Silva said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to leading the team as they carry out these plans, with a focus on welcoming our members back and serving our community’s needs.”