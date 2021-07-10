Police: Suspect’s license was revoked before fatal hit-and-run on busy Charlotte road

Police on Friday obtained warrants charging a car driver in last month’s fatal hit-and-run of a motorcyclist on a busy Charlotte road.

The motorcyclist, 35-year-old Clifton Chapman, died Wednesday at Carolinas Medical Center from injuries in the June 28 wreck, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The warrants charge 28-year-old Maynor Alexander Garcia-Zelaya with felony hit and run, misdemeanor death by vehicle and driving while license revoked.

Chapman had life-threatening injuries when Medic took him to the hospital after the collision, just before 9 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Tryon Street, police said.

Chapman was northbound when the driver pulled in front of him from a parking lot, causing Chapman to hit the left side of the car, according to police.

Chapman had a helmet on “and obeyed all traffic laws,” CMPD said in the release.

Police ask anyone with information on Garcia-Zelaya’s whereabouts or who witnessed the crash to call CMPD Detective Lt. Bryan Crum at 704-432-2169, extension 4, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.